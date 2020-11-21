One year from completion, Spout Springs Road widening is rolling along with these tasks being done

Work is ramping up all along Spout Springs Road in South Hall as part of a road widening project expected to be completed in November 2021.
Crews have been stopping traffic and closing lanes for construction efforts, causing some recent delays on the heavily traveled road. One of the many tasks being done was installation of a new traffic signal at Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch on Friday, Nov. 20.
Construction will pause during Thanksgiving, but otherwise, crews “are pouring headwalls for pipes throughout the project, hauling dirt, building embankments and working on erosion control items at various locations,” said Katie Strickland, Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman.
The road is clearly taking shape in different spots between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle — the length of the project — with sidewalks either finished or being poured, as well as asphalt already down for new lanes.
Side streets also are getting attention, including Elizabeth Lane, which is being realigned so that it ties into Lake Sterling Boulevard, at the main entrance to the massive Sterling on the Lake subdivision.
Other streets being realigned are Union Circle and Quincy Drive. Union Circle is a key cut-through for motorists trying to reach Union Church Road, Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 and eventually Interstate 85.
The $32 million project calls for widening Spout Springs from two to four lanes with a 20-foot raised median and sidewalks.
Hall County is planning a second phase that would continue the widening from Union Circle to the Gwinnett County line. That $26.2 million project doesn’t have a schedule yet, as funding hasn’t been identified.
Right of way acquisition on the second phase of Spout Springs Road’s widening project is now projected to begin in the fall of 2023 — three years later than had been expected.