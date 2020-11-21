One year from completion, Spout Springs Road widening is rolling along with these tasks being done

Work is ramping up all along Spout Springs Road in South Hall as part of a road widening project expected to be completed in November 2021.



Crews have been stopping traffic and closing lanes for construction efforts, causing some recent delays on the heavily traveled road. One of the many tasks being done was installation of a new traffic signal at Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch on Friday, Nov. 20.

Construction will pause during Thanksgiving, but otherwise, crews “are pouring headwalls for pipes throughout the project, hauling dirt, building embankments and working on erosion control items at various locations,” said Katie Strickland, Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman.