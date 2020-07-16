Microtransit service close to launching in Gainesville. Here’s what must happen next

Hall Area Transit’s new microtransit service, which will be known as WeGo, is a vote away from being a reality in Gainesville this fall and later, other parts of Hall County.



Gainesville City Council is set to vote Tuesday, July 21, on a four-year contract with New York-based Via Inc. for software and technical support that would enable the service – and a major revamping of Hall Area Transit.

“We’re very, very excited about it,” City Manager Bryan Lackey said in the council’s work session on Thursday, July 16.

The service, a public shuttle service that mirrors app-centered, pick-up services such as Uber and Lyft, could start up in October in Gainesville and by July 2021 in other parts of Hall County.

“Unlike other things we’ve done – we've painted the buses, we’ve changed the logo – this is truly a system change,” said Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services, in a previous interview. “A big system change.”