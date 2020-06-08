How fixing this road could save time and lives

County officials hope to realign White Sulphur Road to eliminate the railroad crossings in preparation for traffic from the upcoming inland port and the Gateway Village industrial park.



A federal grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration could provide about $4.6 million for the $5.8 million project. The county would be required to pay the remaining costs, and SPLOST VII funding would pay for the county’s portion. The county has also applied for a state grant that could help with those costs.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners will vote Thursday to approve the application for the federal grant.

The project is planned in anticipation of growth in Northeast Hall and industrial development off Ga. 365.

“All we are trying to do is realign White Sulphur so not every truck has to go over a railroad crossing and therefore get stuck. It saves time and it’s also for safety purposes,” Public Works Director Srikanth Yamala said.

Yamala said the project would take 10 to 12 months, so if funds are secured, construction would begin in the late fall this year and end in fall 2021. He said the realignment design has not been finalized, but right-of-way acquisition would be required.

The grant application will be included in the commissioners’ consent agenda Thursday. If the county is awarded the grant, commissioners will vote again to accept it and set aside funds for the project.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be streamed online and will be open to the public at the Hall County Government Center. People can watch a live stream of the meetings on the county website, and to comment, they can join the meeting remotely through the county’s online meetings webpage or call 770-718-2327 before the agenda item comes before the board.