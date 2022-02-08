Here’s what Gainesville is doing about potholes in your neighborhood

If you’ve seen more potholes in your neighborhood lately, the cold, rainy winter weather might be partly to blame.
Public Works Director Chris Rotalsky said Gainesville puts more focus on filling in potholes this time of year, with his team putting in 170 man hours over the last two weeks just dedicated to pothole maintenance.
“The winter time for us is typically when more of our ‘traditional’ potholes develop,” Rotalsky said. “Because of the rain, the wet weather, the water that we get that seeps into the base and undermines or makes the base — the surface under the asphalt — soft and it allows a pothole to form.”
The department put $125,000 toward its roadway patching program this fiscal year, according to the city’s budget.
Most pothole fillings are self-identified by public works staff while they’re in the community, Rotalsky said, but residents can call Street Maintenance Superintendent Dana Chandler with issues or suggestions on where works should be done.
Mayor Sam Couvillon recently noted poor road conditions near Gainesville High School on Oak Street and Rainey Street, even though the city spends more than $1 million annually on overall road maintenance.
“We don’t have the funds to maintain roads the way our people deserve,” Couvillon said.
Recent wet weather has worsened road conditions, Rotalsky said, and the cycle of freezing and thawing can create space in a road’s base, eventually causing a pothole. No parts of the city are “brand new,” Rotalsky said, and they try not to concentrate efforts on only a few areas or roads.
“We unfortunately have to say, we’re going to pick some in this ward, some in this ward,” Rotalsky said. “And try to make sure that we’re getting the most bang for our buck from a funding perspective.”
Currently the department is preparing for its next set of resurfacing projects after completing about 2.75 miles of resurfacing last fall. Warmer weather will allow for larger resurfacing projects, Rotalsky said.