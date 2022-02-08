Here’s what Gainesville is doing about potholes in your neighborhood

“We don’t have the funds to maintain roads the way our people deserve,” Couvillon said.



Recent wet weather has worsened road conditions, Rotalsky said, and the cycle of freezing and thawing can create space in a road’s base, eventually causing a pothole. No parts of the city are “brand new,” Rotalsky said, and they try not to concentrate efforts on only a few areas or roads.

“We unfortunately have to say, we’re going to pick some in this ward, some in this ward,” Rotalsky said. “And try to make sure that we’re getting the most bang for our buck from a funding perspective.”

Currently the department is preparing for its next set of resurfacing projects after completing about 2.75 miles of resurfacing last fall. Warmer weather will allow for larger resurfacing projects, Rotalsky said.