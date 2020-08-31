Hall Area Transit’s new WeGo service may be a no-go until December. Here’s why

Hall Area Transit's new WeGo service may now launch two months later than expected, because of delays in vehicle manufacturing, according to Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services.
WeGo is a shuttle-like microtransit system that will operate like Uber or Lyft, with users digitally scheduling pick-up times or calling Hall Area Transit office to set up a ride. The service was originally expected to begin in October, but may now be delayed until December.
Moss said Monday, Aug. 31, that although she’s disappointed the service can’t start sooner, the delay will give staff more time to get the word out about the monumental change.
“Honestly, we need the time to do proper marketing,” she said. “The last thing you want to do is do a significant service change like this and have people confused or upset.”
As part of the roll-out, Hall Area Transit also is planning to make changes to Gainesville Connection, its fixed route bus system. It is considering eliminating two of five routes because of low ridership and reducing operating hours for routes 10, 40 and 50 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WeGo will begin in the Gainesville area and then expand to other parts of Hall County by summer 2021, Moss said. The move outward would spell the end of Hall Area Transit’s Dial-A-Ride, a countywide curbside transportation service that requires reservations at least 48 hours before pickup.
Hall Area Transit is also asking for public input on the changes. In-person public hearings Monday morning at the Gainesville Connection Administration Building only drew a few people, but Moss said she otherwise has been talking with people about the changes.
A virtual meeting is set for 8 a.m. Sept. 8. To join the Zoom meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87992553721 and type in the meeting ID number, 87992553721.
Comments can also be mailed to Moss at Hall Area Transit Gainesville Connection, 687 Main St., Gainesville, GA 30501, or emailed to her at pmoss@gainesvillega.gov.