Hall Area Transit’s new WeGo service may be a no-go until December. Here’s why

Hall Area Transit's new WeGo service may now launch two months later than expected, because of delays in vehicle manufacturing, according to Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services.

WeGo is a shuttle-like microtransit system that will operate like Uber or Lyft, with users digitally scheduling pick-up times or calling Hall Area Transit office to set up a ride. The service was originally expected to begin in October, but may now be delayed until December.