Gainesville is repaving these roads

A $1.2 million road resurfacing project covering 2.75 miles of separate roads is expected to be completed by November.



The city of Gainesville is nearly finished with work on Club Drive and will soon start several other milling and resurfacing projects in the city. Club Drive work involved replacing the base, the binder asphalt and the top level of asphalt, Gainesville Public Works Director Chris Rotalsky said.

The project was supposed to be completed earlier this summer, Rotalsky said, but they had issues getting enough supply of Portland cement, which pushed the project back. The road still must be striped, which should happen by the end of this week, he said.

The city will also mill and resurface sections of: Tommy Aaron Drive, Cherokee Drive, Beverly Drive NW, Baywood Drive, Ridgewood Terrace, Hillcrest Avenue, Chamblee Court, Boone Street, Myrtle Street SW, Auburn Avenue, Davis Street and Grove Street.

The timeline for these projects will be dependent upon weather and other conditions, but the department expects them to be completed by November, said Jason Simms, engineering and asset manager for the department.

The city will work on the projects in roughly the order above and will complete them one at a time, Rotalsky said.

Separately, for downtown Gainesville street projects, Bradford Street’s streetscaping should be done in the coming weeks and be open to traffic by October, Rotalsky said.

Gainesville uses an artificial intelligence system called Roadbotics to get an initial assessment of which roads may need to be resurfaced, followed by an in-person staff analysis of roadways. The system takes pictures of roads every 10 feet and allows public works officials to see road conditions remotely. It rates roads on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the roads in the worst condition and 1 being roads in the best condition.

“It’s a great tool for the initial assessment and the broad spectrum assessment throughout the entire city that then allows us to focus in and narrow down,” Rotalsky said.

Most roads repaved during this project are rated 4 or 5, though there are some roads rated 3, which Rotalsky said his staff found were worse than initially indicated along some stretches of road.

Only 1.2% of Gainesville roads are rated a 5, according to the Roadbotics system.

The department also considers residents’ comments when considering which projects to complete each year, Rotalsky said. They try to spread out their resurfacing projects across the city, rather than concentrating on a few areas so that more residents benefit, he said.



