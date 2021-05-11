Gainesville Connection public bus system may be nearing its end

Gainesville Connection, a fixed-route public transit fixture for 20 years, may be ending service June 30.
Hall Area Transit is looking to end the bus service, which started in 2001 as the Red Rabbit, along with Dial-A-Ride, a countywide, reservations-only curbside van service that operates throughout Hall. Gainesville Connection operates only in the city.
WeGo, a new app-based van service rolled out by Hall Area Transit in December, would be the lone public transit option starting July 1.
Public meetings on the changes are set for June 2-3.
Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services, is recommending the moves to the Georgia Department of Transportation, which is the federal funding source for Hall Area Transit.
She said that after studying cost and ridership numbers over the past few months, “it became very apparent very quickly that WeGo has outpaced Gainesville Connection and Dial-A-Ride in all measurable ways.”
The plan all along was to end Dial-A-Ride on June 30 with expansion of WeGo into the county on July 1.
The announcement concerning Gainesville Connection was made Tuesday, May 11, during a meeting of the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Policy Committee. The MPO is Hall’s transportation planning agency and the Policy Committee is its decision-making body.
Public meetings
Discussion of a recommendation to end Gainesville Connection fixed-route bus service on June 30
In person
When: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. June 2
Where: Hall Area Transit, 687 Main St., Gainesville
Virtual
When: Noon, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 3
Where: Zoom, meeting ID number is 81268055312