Gainesville Connection public bus system may be nearing its end

WeGo, a new app-based van service rolled out by Hall Area Transit in December, would be the lone public transit option starting July 1.



Public meetings on the changes are set for June 2-3.

Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services, is recommending the moves to the Georgia Department of Transportation, which is the federal funding source for Hall Area Transit.

She said that after studying cost and ridership numbers over the past few months, “it became very apparent very quickly that WeGo has outpaced Gainesville Connection and Dial-A-Ride in all measurable ways.”

The plan all along was to end Dial-A-Ride on June 30 with expansion of WeGo into the county on July 1.

The announcement concerning Gainesville Connection was made Tuesday, May 11, during a meeting of the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Policy Committee. The MPO is Hall’s transportation planning agency and the Policy Committee is its decision-making body.



