Gaines Mill Road-Athens Highway road project is a no-go after getting chilly reception at community meeting

A road project that would have eliminated left turns from Gaines Mill Road onto Athens Highway/U.S. 129 is off the table as an option to fixing traffic problems at the busy intersection.

The project would have forced motorists wanting to turn left from Gaines Mill Road onto the four-lane U.S. 129 to first turn right onto U.S. 129 then make a U-turn in the highway median.

Residents attending a community meeting Saturday morning near the intersection told Hall County Commissioner Jeff Stowe they believed the proposed change wouldn’t solve traffic or safety issues.