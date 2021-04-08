Expect more delays on Ga. 369, starting April 12. Here's why

If you’re planning to travel Ga. 369 the week of April 12, you can expect delays at the Hall-Forsyth County line, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, GDOT says it will install single-lane closures on the state route over the Chattahoochee River during continued construction of the new two-lane bridge on Lake Lanier.

The closures will begin on Monday, April 12 and are expected to last daily from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday, April 16. There will be no closures on the weekend, according to transportation officials.

The closure area is located about 11.5 miles northeast of the city of Cumming, and the length of the area is just short of a mile, between mile post 19 in Forsyth County and mile post 1 in Hall.

Exact dates of the closures could change because of weather or other factors, GDOT said in a news release.

“Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers,” the release says.

The bridge project is expected to be complete in June.

For real-time updates on traffic and road conditions, call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.