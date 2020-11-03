Completion of work at the Jesse Jewell and Queen City intersection has been delayed nine months. Here's why

Road work at Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway/John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway was supposed to be done by Oct. 31, but “several utility conflicts” have delayed completion to July 31, 2021.

“We have had to work to coordinate an updated schedule to solve these,” Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman Katie Strickland said Monday, Nov. 2. “There was a power pole that needed to be relocated, and it just took some time and extra communication between our forces to facilitate the work.”

The $1.6 million project calls for new right turns and concrete islands at each of the approaches at the busy intersection.

The John Morrow approach to the intersection has a right-turn lane but not a concrete island that separates motorists turning right from through traffic.

And Jesse Jewell’s westbound approach to the intersection away from downtown Gainesville has a concrete island that separates motorists turning right from through traffic but not a dedicated right-turn lane.

The DOT is waiting for a utility permit from Georgia “so that the new signal cabinet and new signals will have power,” Strickland said, adding that traffic poles have been installed.

Motorists may see traffic shifts after the new year, she said.