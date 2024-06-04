By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Buford showing signs it’s OK with new TSPLOST set for vote in November
TSPLOST 365.jpg
Buford's Board of Commissioners voted Monday, June 3, to authorize Chairman Phillip Beard to negotiate a final intergovernmental agreement with Hall County for an upcoming sales tax referendum. A portion of Ga. 365 north of Gainesville is one of the roads in Hall County that would receive additional funding if the sales tax referendum passes Nov. 5. (File photo) - photo by Scott Rogers
Buford appears to be on board with a transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or TSPLOST, referendum set to go before voters on Nov. 5.