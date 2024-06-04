Buford showing signs it’s OK with new TSPLOST set for vote in November Buford's Board of Commissioners voted Monday, June 3, to authorize Chairman Phillip Beard to negotiate a final intergovernmental agreement with Hall County for an upcoming sales tax referendum. A portion of Ga. 365 north of Gainesville is one of the roads in Hall County that would receive additional funding if the sales tax referendum passes Nov. 5. (File photo) - photo by Scott Rogers Buford appears to be on board with a transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or TSPLOST, referendum set to go before voters on Nov. 5.