Kemp wants to offer $250 rebates for everyone filing state income taxes

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to use $1.6 billion of the state's $2.2 billion in spare cash to give rebates in April on state income taxes.



The Republican told the Georgia Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday that he wants to give a $250 rebate to every single person filing state income taxes and $500 to every household filing jointly.

The money would come from part of the huge budget surplus that the state ran last year. Even after filling Georgia's rainy day fund to its legal limit, the state had $2.2 billion in cash left over.