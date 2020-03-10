Georgia now has a coronavirus task force. This is who's on it

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that he's set up a task force to assess the state's preparations for addressing any potential coronavirus cases.
The 18-member task force will work on preventative measures, resource deployment and collaboration with other government agencies, the Republican governor said.
The governor's office said Kemp was on a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence earlier in the day about the Trump administration's efforts to combat the virus.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in a statement included in the news release.
"We are taking action now — ahead of any confirmed cases — to make sure that we are ready for any scenario," she said.
Members of the task force include the following:
Felipe den Brok, director of the City of Atlanta’s Office of Emergency Preparedness
Homer Bryson, director of Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency
Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard
Chris Carr, attorney general
Sharon Cooper, chair of the State House Health & Human Services Committee
Greg Dozier, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia
Cherie Drenzek, state epidemiologist with the Georgia Department of Public Health
Tim Fleming, chief of staff with the Office of the Governor
John Haupert, Grady Health System CEO
John King, insurance and safety fire commissioner
Dr. Colleen Kraft, director of Emory University Clinical Virology Research Laboratory
Ryan Loke, health care adviser in the Office of the Governor
John Selden, general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
Lorri Smith, COO with the Office of the Governor
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health
Dr. Ben Watson, chair of the State Senate Health & Human Services Committee
Richard Woods, state school superintendent
Steve Wrigley, chancellor of the University System of Georgia