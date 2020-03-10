By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia now has a coronavirus task force. This is who's on it
Coronavirus
The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is depicted in an illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020. - photo by Associated Press
Associated Press
Updated: March 10, 2020, 11:01 a.m.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that he's set up a task force to assess the state's preparations for addressing any potential coronavirus cases.

The 18-member task force will work on preventative measures, resource deployment and collaboration with other government agencies, the Republican governor said. 

The governor's office said Kemp was on a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence earlier in the day about the Trump administration's efforts to combat the virus.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in a statement included in the news release. 

"We are taking action now — ahead of any confirmed cases — to make sure that we are ready for any scenario," she said. 

Members of the task force include the following:

  • Felipe den Brok, director of the City of Atlanta’s Office of Emergency Preparedness

  • Homer Bryson, director of Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency

  • Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard

  • Chris Carr, attorney general 

  • Sharon Cooper, chair of the State House Health & Human Services Committee

  • Greg Dozier, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia

  • Cherie Drenzek, state epidemiologist with the Georgia Department of Public Health

  • Tim Fleming, chief of staff with the Office of the Governor

  • John Haupert, Grady Health System CEO

  • John King, insurance and safety fire commissioner 

  • Dr. Colleen Kraft, director of Emory University Clinical Virology Research Laboratory

  • Ryan Loke, health care adviser in the Office of the Governor

  • John Selden, general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

  • Lorri Smith, COO with the Office of the Governor

  • Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health

  • Dr. Ben Watson, chair of the State Senate Health & Human Services Committee

  • Richard Woods, state school superintendent 

  • Steve Wrigley, chancellor of the University System of Georgia

