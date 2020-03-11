Cruise passengers arrive at Dobbins air base for coronavirus quarantine

ATLANTA — Some of the passengers from a cruise ship in California that carried people infected by the new coronavirus have arrived at an air base in Georgia to begin a two-week quarantine, as more than 100 schools in two districts were closed Wednesday and public events were scrapped.



Meanwhile, Georgia's caseload of people with COVID-19 reached 22.

Events being derailed to contain the spread of this coronavirus include an 80th birthday party for civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, which had been planned for a large music hall in downtown Atlanta on March 28. The party was postponed to keep all attendees safe and healthy, Lewis' representatives said in a statement Wednesday.

Georgia's initial quarantine solution for people who test positive but can't stay at home and don't require hospitalization also got its first resident. The person is now staying at Hard Labor Creek State Park, where mobile housing units for quarantine have been set up in one section of the park, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said.

For most people, this coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 120,000 people have been infected worldwide, with more than 4,300 deaths, but the vast majority recover within weeks. The U.S. tally topped 1,000 cases on Monday, with at least 30 deaths.