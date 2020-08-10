South Hall Rotary Club plans to host road race with safety in mind

Competition is one thing, but safety will be another when runners line up for the South Hall Rotary Club’s Annual Awesome 80’s 5K road race in downtown Flowery Branch on Saturday, Aug. 15.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging on, the race is still scheduled, but organizers are asking that “all participants respect social distancing to the best of your ability,” the club says on its race website.

“We will be starting the race in waves of smaller groups to space out runners,” the site says.

No in-person award ceremony will be held.