Rosalynn Carter: Advocate for Jimmy Carter and many others, always leveraging her love of politics Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter listens to a speaker at The Carter Center in Atlanta on April 6, 2011. Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96. The Carter Center said she died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jason Bronis, File) The Washington chattering class, often unsure what to make of outsiders, dubbed Rosalynn Carter the "Steel Magnolia" when she arrived as first lady.