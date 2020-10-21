Plug pulled: Magical Nights of Lights at Lanier Islands is no more, but here’s what’s taking its place

Safe Harbor Development is pulling the plug on the popular holiday event, Magical Nights of Lights, at Lanier Islands this season after nearly three decades.

The drive-by light tour, which began 28 years ago, will be replaced by a reimagined show called Lakeside Lights Spectacular. The new show will involve an immersive three-quarter-mile walk along the shores of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands.

Bucky Perry, vice president of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, said the decision to close the curtain on the Magical Nights of Lights and shift to something else had been discussed for around two years. After having a successful summer, he said Safe Harbor, who owns and operates the water park and light show, felt like now was the right time to pursue the new project.