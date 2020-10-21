Plug pulled: Magical Nights of Lights at Lanier Islands is no more, but here’s what’s taking its place

Safe Harbor Development is pulling the plug on the popular holiday event, Magical Nights of Lights, at Lanier Islands this season after nearly three decades.
The drive-by light tour, which began 28 years ago, will be replaced by a reimagined show called Lakeside Lights Spectacular. The new show will involve an immersive three-quarter-mile walk along the shores of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands.
Bucky Perry, vice president of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, said the decision to close the curtain on the Magical Nights of Lights and shift to something else had been discussed for around two years. After having a successful summer, he said Safe Harbor, who owns and operates the water park and light show, felt like now was the right time to pursue the new project.
“I would say that Lanier islands and Island Entertainment wanted to step forward and provide a product that is state-of-the-art and allows the consumer to be completely interactive,” Perry said. “We wanted to give an experience that was like no other around here, and in doing that, this is the next step.”
Instead of driving and looking at the show from afar like in Magical Nights of Lights, Perry said people will be able to walk the path at their own pace and stop for photos and purchase seasonal goodies like hot chocolate along the way.
Lakeside Lights Spectacular will offer illuminated tunnels, a large three-story light wall and other displays, which Perry said people can interact with. Holiday music will play in the background as people enjoy the spectacle.
The new seasonal attraction will run from Nov. 20 through Jan. 5, then shift into weekend only shows through Feb. 21.