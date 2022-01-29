In year since Foundation Food Group nitrogen leak, grief, litigation and the plant was sold

Shortly after the shift began Jan. 28, 2021, theodorless and colorless liquid nitrogen started to displace the oxygen in the room after a freezer malfunctioned.



Three maintenance workers walked into the freezer room and were “overcome immediately” by the exposure to the nitrogen, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Those maintenance workers and two others died immediately. A sixth worker died en route to the hospital, according to OSHA.

The six killed were: