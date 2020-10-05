Worried about virtual meetings getting crashed by Zoom bombers and explicit content? Law enforcement has these tips

Similarly, a September Lula City Council work session was interrupted by a hacker using a racial slur and foul language, but the city opted to not file a police report and instead focus on tighter security at future meetings, City Manager Dennis Bergin said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office had not received reports of any videoconferencing hacking incidents as of Monday.

The best way to avoid run-ins with Zoom bombers, according to law enforcement, is to adjust security settings and monitor meetings closely. But, they say, there are many factors that complicated prosecution of the more severe interruptions.

As they do with social media, people should take precautions when using videoconferencing platforms, said Gainesville police Sgt. Margaret Johnson.

“It’s the wild, wild West of the internet. You kind of have to be very cautious of who enters those rooms and be very mindful of being public and open,” Johnson said. “It’s like your social media pages. You don’t know what you’re going to see sometimes.”

Johnson said she recommends users get to know their videoconferencing platform of choice and research its security features.

“Once people start to get familiar with it, it makes a huge difference on whether or not these incidents occur,” she said.

Recording a meeting could also deter would-be “Zoom-bombers,” Johnson said. And if an incident does happen, having the meeting ID number handy will be helpful as law enforcement starts to investigate, she said.

“It allows us to send that to the platform host, like Microsoft Teams or Zoom, in order to say here’s a search warrant or subpoena to find out what IP addresses were connected, what members were connected at the time during this meeting,” Johnson said.

While some actions are in “bad moral taste,” others such as direct threats or the display of child pornography or abuse images are criminal, Johnson said.

Hunt said the FBI also works with hosts, such as Zoom to investigate reports.

“Whether it’s this or any other type of computer crime, we should take a look at the available evidence, so it’s going to depend on what information the service provider has about who has connected to the meeting,” he said.

Hunt said the FBI often collaborates with other law enforcement agencies to solve online crimes based on where the perpetrator is located.

“Very rarely in cybercrime are the perpetrators in the same place where the crime took place. Oftentimes, they are overseas,” Hunt said, adding that the ability to join a virtual meeting under any name, including a false one, also complicates some investigations.

Whether the incident is criminal or more of a prank depends on what content was shared, Hunt said.

“Different statutes that could apply would be things like cyberstalking, or, depending on the type of pornography that is shown, there could be federal obscenity charges that could be brought into play,” he said.

Hunt echoed Johnson, noting that those concerned about hacking incidents should take the time to set up the appropriate security measures.