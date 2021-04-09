Where OSHA is in nitrogen leak probe, who it's looking to hear from

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it is still working on its investigation into the Jan. 28 liquid nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group that killed six people, adding it would like to hear from employees.



Six people were killed and a total 12 people were hospitalized after the leak at the Gainesville poultry processing plant on Memorial Park Drive.

OSHA said it was also investigating reports of a March 11 ammonia release. Hall County Fire Services evaluated the scene later that day and “found no hazards, including ammonia to be present.” Foundation Food Group previously told The Times that “no actionable levels of ammonia” were found after a review by a professional refrigeration company.