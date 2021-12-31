What retiring Fire Chief Jerome Yarbrough had to say about his 37 years with Gainesville department

“My biggest task right now is what I wear every day, because I really haven’t had a civilian lifestyle,” Yarbrough said, adding that he still has “a pretty good style.”

Gainesville Fire Capt. Brandon Ellis will become the new chief Jan. 1.

The city of Gainesville named Ellis as the successor in November, two months after Yarbrough announced his retirement.

Joining the department in 1984, Yarbrough said there is “no blueprint” for how you start and stop a career like that with the fire department. Having turned things over to Ellis about a month ago, the retiring chief said he has been working to tie off any loose ends.

After graduating high school in 1977, Yarbrough served as a medic in the Army. He joined the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in 1982 before being hired at the Gainesville Fire Department two years later.

It was roughly 10 years in that he decided to gear his career toward possibly becoming the chief.

That would mean coming off the firefighter’s schedule — 24 hours on and 48 hours off — to the 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday lifestyle. Though he enjoyed riding in the truck and answering calls, he said he knew he had to make the move to the administrative side if he wanted to follow his career dreams.

He said he feels he is “handing it off to Chief Ellis in a better shape” than when he took over.

“If I offered this job up to any fire chief in Georgia, they probably would take it,” Yarbrough said.

One example of this is the Insurance Services Office class one rating, which is the highest achievable rating for a department based on training, coverage area and other variables.

Yarbrough arrived at the department when it was a class four rating. After 15 years, the department had moved up to class two and had plateaued there.

“We just buckled down and said, ‘What are we doing wrong and what do we need to put an emphasis on to go ahead and achieve this?’” Yarbrough said when promoted to chief in 2013.

The following year, Gainesville Fire got to the class one rating and maintained that grade in 2018.