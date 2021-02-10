What fire inspectors found just days after nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group

The hood suppression system in one of the cooking areas, which is intended to extinguish cooking fires, expired in May, according to the report.



One fire extinguisher was missing an inspection tag, according to the report.

Five citations were written by the fire marshal’s office for the issues listed in the report with an order to appear Wednesday, Feb. 10, in Magistrate Court.

The Times sent questions to multiple Foundation Food Group managers concerning the most recent and past inspections, the plant’s plans on contesting the citations and when it might resume operations. A response was sent by Paula Williams from Strahan Advertising:

“The fire department and fire marshal as well as other regulatory agencies regularly inspect our facilities. It’s not unusual for items to be noted for correction. The Foundation Food Group Prepared Foods Facility has never previously been shut down or restricted as a result of any item. We always immediately correct anything found by a regulatory agency that is not fully in compliance. The Fire Department is expected later this week to re-inspect and confirm all items have been corrected that were noted during last week’s full annual fire inspection. The building remains open, but will not resume production until that inspection occurs.