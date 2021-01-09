Two people taken to hospital after tractor-trailer flips on I-985 at Exit 8

Update, 5:00 p.m.: Both lanes have been reopened.
Update, 3:30 p.m: One northbound lane is now open.
Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday, Jan. 9, following a wreck on Interstate 985 in South Hall involving an overturned tractor-trailer carrying sawdust and three passenger vehicles, authorities said.
Minor injuries were reported, said Derreck Booth, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, adding that the call came in around 12:40 p.m.
Details of the wreck weren’t available. The Georgia State Patrol, which is investigating, couldn’t be reached for immediate comment.
Northbound I-985 lanes are shut down just north of the Friendship Road/Exit 8 exit ramp. Hall deputies were expected to keep the lanes closed “for an extended period of time for cleanup,” Booth said.
Traffic was being diverted off I-985 onto Friendship Road/Ga. 347.