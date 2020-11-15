Two people killed in two-vehicle wreck Saturday on Cleveland Highway

Two people were killed Saturday, Nov. 14, in a two-vehicle crash on Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129, north of Clarks Bridge Road, in North Hall, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Randall Marshall Clark, 52, of Suwanee, was driving his 2006 Toyota Tundra southbound on U.S. 129 when he went into the northbound lane, striking a 2017 Ram 1500 traveling northbound and driven by Haeward Harrison Flanagan, 75, of Gainesville, the state patrol said.

Clark died at the scene. Flanagan was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died later, according to the state patrol.

"Impairment is not suspected, and neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash," the state patrol said.

Troopers responded to the wreck at about 7:30 a.m.