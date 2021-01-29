BREAKING
Two adults, four children displaced after Cleveland Highway mobile home fire
01292021 FIRE.jpg
Two adults and four children were displaced after a mobile home fire Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, on Cleveland Highway in Gainesville. - photo by Hall County Fire Services

Two adults and four children were displaced after a mobile home fire Thursday, Jan. 28, on Cleveland Highway in Gainesville.

Hall County firefighters were on the scene around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Cleveland Highway near Honeysuckle Road, where they discovered heavy smoke coming from the back of the double-wide mobile home.

Division Chief Zach Brackett said the fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the people displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

No further information was provided.

