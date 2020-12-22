Tree at Magistrate Court honors those lost from Hall Sheriff’s Office

Adorned with red and silver ornaments, a tree in the Hall County Magistrate Court’s lobby is honoring members of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office who have died in recent years.

Last year, the tree held decorations and a portrait of Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, who died in July 2019 after pursuing suspects near Highland Avenue.

This holiday season, more ornaments have been added to the tree as Magistrate Court employees, who started the display, pay tribute to the law enforcement they’ve worked with.