Tree at Magistrate Court honors those lost from Hall Sheriff’s Office

Adorned with red and silver ornaments, a tree in the Hall County Magistrate Court’s lobby is honoring members of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office who have died in recent years.
Last year, the tree held decorations and a portrait of Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, who died in July 2019 after pursuing suspects near Highland Avenue.
This holiday season, more ornaments have been added to the tree as Magistrate Court employees, who started the display, pay tribute to the law enforcement they’ve worked with.
Ornaments have been added for the two lieutenants lost this year, Stephanie Hollingsworth and Brian McNair.
Hollingsworth was killed in a car wreck Sept. 20 in a head-on collision on Ga. 11/Cleveland Highway near Green Circle. She was a 31-year veteran of the department who was transferred to the Office of Professional Standards in 2019.
McNair, who served in the jail division and had 20 years of service, died July 20 after a serious illness.
The tree, which has served as a tradition for the past two years, also honors the department’s four-legged staff, Gus and Journey.
Gus, an 8-year-old bloodhound and tracking dog, died in August 2019 after suffering heart failure.Journey, a 7-year-old English lab, worked as an explosive-detecting dog until his death Jan. 23.