Three people, eight dogs displaced after Gainesville house fire

Authorities say three people and eight dogs were displaced after a house fire in East Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Hall County firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 2000 block of Old Cornelia Highway in Gainesville, where flames were coming from the second floor of the home.

Division Chief Zach Brackett said the fire was “rapidly extinguished.”

Brackett said though the three adults and eight dogs were displaced after the fire, no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

No further details were provided.