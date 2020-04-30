Summer burn ban begins May 1, runs until October

Starting May 1, residents are prohibited from burning yard and land-clearing debris until October.
Burning of household garbage is also prohibited.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been placing an open burn ban into effect each summer since 2005 in an effort to improve Georgia’s air quality, said Fire Department spokesman Division Chief Zach Brackett in an email.
Recreational fires, such as those for campfires and grilling, are exempt from the burn ban.
Call the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office at 770-531-6838 for more information.