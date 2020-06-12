'A space for listening' - Newtown Florist Club to host open-air discussions with police, court officials

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the Newtown Florist Club is hosting a two-part open-air conversation with members of law enforcement and the judiciary.



The first event at 6 p.m. June 18 at the midtown pedestrian bridge was described by the civil rights group as “a space for listening, a time for healing and an opportunity to explore equal justice issues with black and brown people.”

The Rev. Rose Johnson, the club’s executive director, said the goal is for voices in the community to be heard and to shape an effective strategy for change.

“Their lived experiences are important in understanding how we move forward collectively in our hope for change and reform in the entire criminal justice process,” she said.

George Floyd was held down by the knee of a police officer for roughly eight minutes and 46 seconds in a widely circulated video. The 46-year-old man died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four officers were fired, and criminal charges have been filed.

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville woman, was shot eight times by narcotics detectives who knocked down her front door.

Taylor's death led to protests and a review of how Louisville police use "no knock" search warrants, which allow officers to enter a home without announcing their presence.