Six died by asphyxiation following Jan. 28 Foundation Food Group leak, autopsies reveal
01302021 VIGIL 5.jpg
People gather Jan. 30, 2021, in front of wreaths placed outside Foundation Food Group in memory of six killed when liquid nitrogen leaked at the Gainesville plant Jan. 28. The vigil was organized by the Latinos Conservative Organization and included prayers from several local pastors and others. - photo by Shannon Casas

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has determined all six workers killed in the Jan. 28 Foundation Food Group leak died by asphyxia from liquid nitrogen exposure, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office announced the results of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s autopsies Friday, March 12.

Six died and a total 12 people were hospitalized following the leak at the Memorial Park Drive poultry processing plant.

They were:

  • Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville  

  • Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont  

  • Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville  

  • Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville  

  • Victor Vellez , 38, of Gainesville  

  • Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville 

Representatives and family for all six workers have filed wrongful death lawsuits in Gwinnett County against the chemical company responsible for the liquid nitrogen system.

Firefighters were more recently called out to the Gainesville poultry processing plant on Thursday, March 11 in response to a potential refrigerant leak, but after review, no hazards were found.
