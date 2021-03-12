Six died by asphyxiation following Jan. 28 Foundation Food Group leak, autopsies reveal

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has determined all six workers killed in the Jan. 28 Foundation Food Group leak died by asphyxia from liquid nitrogen exposure, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office announced the results of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s autopsies Friday, March 12.
Six died and a total 12 people were hospitalized following the leak at the Memorial Park Drive poultry processing plant.
They were:
Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville
Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont
Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville
Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville
Victor Vellez , 38, of Gainesville
Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville
Representatives and family for all six workers have filed wrongful death lawsuits in Gwinnett County against the chemical company responsible for the liquid nitrogen system.Firefighters were more recently called out to the Gainesville poultry processing plant on Thursday, March 11 in response to a potential refrigerant leak, but after review, no hazards were found.