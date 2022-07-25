Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Clermont

A raccoon tested positive for rabies after coming into contact with a dog recently in Clermont, according to authorities.
The contact happened in the 6700 block of Holly Springs Road.
The raccoon was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur, which informed Hall County Animal Control Monday, July 25, that the raccoon was rabid.
Anyone noticing an animal acting abnormally should call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812 during non-working hours.