Raccoon captured in East Hall tests positive for rabies

The Hall County government is warning residents to look out for animals behaving strangely in East Hall, after a rabid raccoon was discovered in the 4100 block of Old Cornelia Highway, according to a news release.

The county said the raccoon came into contact with a dog, was captured and shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in Decatur for testing. Hall County Animal Control was advised on Thursday, Feb. 4, that the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

"Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located," the county's release said. "If you live in this area or you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830, or during non-working hours call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812."



The county said pet owners should vaccinate their pets for rabies, and vaccines are available at the Hall County Animal Shelter, at 1688 Barber Road in Gainesville. The shots cost $10, and appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, call 678-450-1587.

