Rabies case reported in Flowery Branch area

A rabies case has been reported in the 5400 block of Amber Cove Way in the Flowery Branch area.
A raccoon came in contact with a dog, and the raccoon was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab. Hall County Animal Control learned Friday, June 19 that the raccoon was positive for rabies. This is the sixth confirmed case of rabies in Hall for 2020.
Signs will be posted in the area where the raccoon was located. If you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.