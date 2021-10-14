A rabid cow in Clermont came into contact with a person

A rabid cow came into contact with a person in recent days in Clermont, according to Hall County officials.
The incident occurred in the 6700 block of Kenimer Road in Clermont.
The cow was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur, and Hall County Animal Control was advised Wednesday, Oct. 13, that the cow was positive for rabies, officials said.
Hall County said this was the ninth confirmed rabies case for the county this year.
The Times has requested further information on the incident from Hall County officials.
Anyone spotting an animal acting abnormally should contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 during working hours or Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812 during non-working hours.