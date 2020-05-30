Protesters take to streets in downtown Gainesville

Protesters have gathered at the pedestrian bridge across Jesse Jewell Parkway in downtown Gainesville.
A crowd of people could be seen chanting and waving signs while some passing vehicles honked horns.
Protests have erupted across the country in response to the death of a black man in police custody in Minnesota.
Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black men grew Saturday from New York to Tulsa to Los Angeles, with police cars set ablaze and reports of injuries mounting on all sides as the country lurched toward another night of unrest after months of coronavirus lockdowns.
The protests, which began in Minneapolis following Monday's death of George Floyd after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, have left parts of the city a grid of broken windows, burned-out buildings and ransacked stores. They have since become a national phenomenon as protesters decry years of deaths at police hands.
