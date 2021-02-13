Poultry groups, Latino chamber of commerce aiding families of 6 killed in Foundation Food Group leak

The chamber of commerce’s president, Norma Hernandez, said the first checks went out last week to the families. In her talks with Georgia Poultry Federation President Mike Giles, Hernandez said she wanted to provide a weekly check to the families for the next eight weeks.

An account was started through the U.S. Poultry and Egg Harold E. Ford Foundation, and donations can be dropped off at Peach State Bank.

“The poultry industry is large throughout the state, but we are also in some ways a very small community of people who care very much about each other,” Giles wrote in an email. “The federation and others wanted to do something to financially assist the families affected by this tragic accident. In order to provide some immediate financial assistance, the federation provided some funds to the families last week, but we wanted to try to do more.