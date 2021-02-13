Poultry groups, Latino chamber of commerce aiding families of 6 killed in Foundation Food Group leak

Poultry groups and the Northeast Georgia Latino Chamber of Commerce are working to provide financial assistance to the families of the six people killed following the Jan. 28 Foundation Food Group nitrogen leak.
Six people were killed and 12 total people were hospitalized following the leak at the Gainesville plant.
The chamber of commerce’s president, Norma Hernandez, said the first checks went out last week to the families. In her talks with Georgia Poultry Federation President Mike Giles, Hernandez said she wanted to provide a weekly check to the families for the next eight weeks.
An account was started through the U.S. Poultry and Egg Harold E. Ford Foundation, and donations can be dropped off at Peach State Bank.
“The poultry industry is large throughout the state, but we are also in some ways a very small community of people who care very much about each other,” Giles wrote in an email. “The federation and others wanted to do something to financially assist the families affected by this tragic accident. In order to provide some immediate financial assistance, the federation provided some funds to the families last week, but we wanted to try to do more.
How to help:
What: Relief fund for families of the six killed after the Foundation Food Group nitrogen leak
Donations by check should be made out to “U.S. Poultry and Egg Harold E. Ford Foundation” with “Gainesville Relief” in the memo line.
Donations can be dropped off at Peach State Bank, 325 Washington St. NW, Gainesville, or mailed to the foundation, 1530 Cooledge Road, Tucker. Contact Mike Giles if mailing.
Contact Giles at 770-532-0473 or mike@gapf.org for more information.
Contact Norma Hernandez at 770-297-9550 or normh06@yahoo.com for more information.
Giles said they partnered with the Northeast Georgia Latino Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Poultry Foundation and Foundation Food Group to “set up a way for anyone associated with the poultry industry to contribute as well as any individual or business who might be inclined to support these families.”
Hernandez said she is working with other businesses “to keep on collecting money to stay on track with my goal.”
For the workers affected by the leak, Hernandez said she has been sending people to apply at local plants, who have told Hernandez they would be considered for employment.
Jazmin Miranda, the HR and payroll manager for Soul Shine Farms, said they would be hiring for roughly 50 positions in the next few months.