One person taken Grady Hospital burn unit after morning fire

One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital's Burn Unit in Atlanta after being removed Thursday, Feb. 4, from a burning outbuilding on Driskell Drive, Hall County Fire Services spokesman Zachary Brackett said.

Hall and Gainesville firefighters found the 10-foot-by-10-foot structure in the 1900 block of Driskell Drive off Spring Road ablaze upon arrival. The fire, which was called in at 8:41 a.m., was put out quickly, authorities said. The person transported to Grady had been removed from the building by a Gainesville police officer prior to firefighters' arrival, Brackett said.

He said the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

Further details weren't immediately available.

This story will be updated.