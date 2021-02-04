By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
One person taken Grady Hospital burn unit after morning fire
HCFireTruck.jpg

One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital's Burn Unit in Atlanta after being removed Thursday, Feb. 4, from a burning outbuilding on Driskell Drive, Hall County Fire Services spokesman Zachary Brackett said.

Hall and Gainesville firefighters found the 10-foot-by-10-foot structure in the 1900 block of Driskell Drive off Spring Road ablaze upon arrival. The fire, which was called in at 8:41 a.m., was put out quickly, authorities said. The person transported to Grady had been removed from the building by a Gainesville police officer prior to firefighters' arrival, Brackett said.

He said the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

Further details weren't immediately available.

This story will be updated.

