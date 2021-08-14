By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
One person displaced, two firefighters treated after early Saturday fire
08152021 FIRE.jpg
A fire early Saturday, Aug. 14, displaced one resident and resulted in medical treatment for two Hall County firefighters. - photo by Hall County Fire Services

One person was displaced and two firefighters received medical attention after an early Saturday house fire in northeast Hall.

Hall County firefighters responded Aug. 14 to a fire in the 4800 block of J Martin Road, finding the single-family home fully ablaze, Fire Division Chief Zachary Brackett said.

The fire was put under control about 5 a.m. 

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the house’s occupant.

One firefighter was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for evaluation of a minor musculoskeletal injury, and a second firefighter was treated on the scene for heat exhaustion, Brackett said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office.

Regional events