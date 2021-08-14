One person displaced, two firefighters treated after early Saturday fire

One person was displaced and two firefighters received medical attention after an early Saturday house fire in northeast Hall.
Hall County firefighters responded Aug. 14 to a fire in the 4800 block of J Martin Road, finding the single-family home fully ablaze, Fire Division Chief Zachary Brackett said.
The fire was put under control about 5 a.m.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help the house’s occupant.
One firefighter was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for evaluation of a minor musculoskeletal injury, and a second firefighter was treated on the scene for heat exhaustion, Brackett said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office.