North Georgia authorities rescue missing hiker after overnight search in Amicalola Falls State Park

A hiker who went missing in Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawson County on Wednesday evening, was located alive and well the next day by a Hall County K-9, authorities said.

After multiple items belonging to the missing hiker were discovered off the trail, K-9 Officer Bella with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office was able to lead searchers to the missing man, who was lying down about 300 yards off the Hike Inn Trail, early Sept. 10.

He was found with no water and a dead cellphone just over a mile from the main road, according to a Facebook post by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.