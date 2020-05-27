No one cited for social distancing infractions on Lake Lanier over Memorial Day weekend

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources cited 12 people for boating under the influence over the Memorial Day holiday.



The tally started at midnight Saturday and carried on through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 25.

There were also three boating incidents on Lake Lanier over the holiday weekend, with two considered to have alcohol involved.

Memorial Day 2019 on Lake Lanier had four people cited for boating under the influence and three boating incidents, though none of the incidents last year on Lake Lanier had alcohol involved, according to DNR.

One incident early Monday resulted in 13 passengers receiving injuries, with nine of them going to the hospital.

DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said it happened between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday in the area of Shoal Creek, where a 31-foot cabin cruiser had mechanical issues and was waiting for a tow boat.

“A 36-foot cabin cruiser struck the rear of the broken down vessel and ramped over the stern,” McKinnon wrote in an email.

The operator of the 36-foot cruiser was arrested and charged with boating under the influence, McKinnon said. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Regarding the social distancing aspect, McKinnon said they did not encounter too many issues with people following the ban on large gatherings.

“The officers encountered a few groups throughout the weekend who were in violation, but they were asked to disperse and they complied,” McKinnon wrote in an email.

McKinnon said no one was cited for violating the executive order.