Newtown Florist Club's open-air conversation with police aims to move Gainesville forward

Through dialogue and hearing the voices of the community, the Rev. Rose Johnson said she hopes Gainesville can “rise up to a greater readiness.”



“I think that we are ready to really move forward and do things in a different way. … We’re not going to climb the mountain in one day. We’re not going to do it hating each other, and we’re not going to do it condemning each other,” said Johnson, who leads the Newtown Florist Club civil rights group. “And we’re not going to do it in such a way that it divides us as a community because united together we can grow strong and we can be stronger.”

There were roughly 20 speakers who came forward and addressed members of the judiciary and law enforcement, discussing national and local issues pertaining to police accountability, jail treatment and potential abuse of power.

The judicial and law enforcement officials in attendance included Superior and State Court Judges, Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh, Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard, Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish and Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch.