New police chief sworn in for Flowery Branch

City Manager Tonya Parrish said the city received 69 applications and conducted five interviews for the position. Hulsey took over as interim police chief after David Spillers retired a year ago on Thursday.

“The (interview) panel was all wowed by our interim chief, Chris Hulsey,” she said.

The city announced Hulsey would be the next chief on March 16.

Hulsey started with the police department in 2006 after leaving Hall County Sheriff’s Office. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with 18 years in law enforcement.

“This is probably the largest swearing in ceremony we’ve ever had,” Councilman Joe Anglin said before the room of more than 50 people. “I think that speaks volumes to who you are, Chief Hulsey, so congratulations to you.”

Mayor Ed Asbridge agreed, saying the last time so many people attended a council meeting was for a contentious zoning decision.

In January, the police department increased its starting pay to $50,212, a roughly 16 percent raise for officers.