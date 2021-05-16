Mobile home fire in East Hall Saturday is under investigation

A mobile home fire in East Hall Saturday afternoon is being investigated by Hall County Fire Services.
Firefighters responded at about 3:30 p.m. May 15 to the fire in the 3200 block of Joe Parker Road.
Units "found a single-wide mobile home with heavy smoke and fire showing," Hall County Fire Division Chief Zachary Brackett said.
Firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control, Brackett said.
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide help to the occupants: five adults, two children and a dog. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office, Brackett said.