Breaking: GHSA votes in favor of playing all fall sports, two week delay to start 2020 seasons
After a unanimous vote in an executive session, the Georgia High School Association voted Monday in Thomaston in favor of playing all fall sports with a two-week delay. The football season will begin Labor Day weekend and state championships will be held Christmas Day.
Man, dog escape South Hall fire unharmed
A man and his dog were uninjured after a house fire Sunday, July 19, in South Hall, according to fire officials.

Hall County Fire Services is investigating the blaze in the 6000 block of Oak Hill Drive, which is near Lake Lanier. 

Firefighters arrived at the home about 7 p.m. and found heavy fire in the second floor and attic of a two-story home. They were able to put out most of the fire by 7:18 pm., then continued to put out hot spots, according to a press release. 

The cause of the fire is undetermined.  

