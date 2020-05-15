Just how much did traffic, crashes drop during shelter order?

As Georgians statewide were compelled to stay home in April, traffic crashes dropped roughly 35% in Hall County from the month before and the amount of traffic was notably less, leading to changes in traffic signal timing in Gainesville.



Crashes were down about half in April compared to February, when just a handful of COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state.

Local schools closed buildings in mid-March, moving to online instruction, and Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter in place went into effect April 3, expiring April 30 for most Georgians.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Todd Casper provided data to The Times regarding countywide traffic crash data.

“Being on the streets, you could tell that the motoring public was heeding the warning and staying home,” Gainesville Police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said Monday, May 11. “Just the sheer volume of traffic on the roadways was down dramatically. However, in the past two weeks or so, we have seen an increase in that.”

Statewide, the Department of Transportation said there were 17,310 crashes in April. In April 2019, there were 40,212 crash reports.

“Anecdotally, several law enforcement agencies have stopped going to crashes and writing crash reports if there isn’t an injury or it involves a minor complaint. We believe this started sometime in mid to late March. There wasn’t a coordinated start to this, and not all agencies are handling crashes the same,” DOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale wrote in an email.