How Rape Response has adapted to helping clients during pandemic

After the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency, Rape Response bilingual advocate Laura Rodriguez started checking in on her clients.



She found many had been laid off while others had their hours cut. Some families had both parents out of work.

“We went from having the crisis intervention where the clients are talking about trauma in their lives and what happened to them to, ‘I don’t have food. I don’t know how I’m going to make it. I don’t know how I’m going to pay rent,’” Rodriguez said.

Rape Response’s mission is to provide support for the victims of sexual assault and their families. But the past few months for the agency have been marked by transformation and adaptation, as the nonprofit organization started working on connecting their clients with community resources to meet the emergency financial needs.

Executive Director Jeanne Buffington said they have worked with 29 different groups, including churches and nonprofit organizations in Hall County and the surrounding area.

“I believe that we have created stronger partnerships with many agencies,” Rodriguez said.