How much numbers at domestic violence shelter have risen during pandemic

In the past four months, Gateway Domestic Violence Center housed nearly double the number of people in the emergency shelter compared to the same time last year. The center has also spent thousands of dollars to put some of these people in hotels for reasons related to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Gateway’s executive director Jessica Butler said the emergency shelter housed 107 people between April and July. In that same period last year, the number of people housed was 57.

The 18-bed emergency shelter was built in 1984 to help women and children leaving an abusive home life. From July 2018 to June 2019, it averaged 20 people per night.

“Some of those we’ve housed in the shelter have also been in a hotel for part of their stay, either because we were full or because we needed to spread people out because of COVID,” Butler said.

In that same four-month span, Gateway paid for 167 hotel nights for those seeking emergency shelter. The center paid for only 26 hotel nights in the same period in 2019.

Most of the reasons for hotel rooms were related to COVID-19, which has resulted in a $12,000 increase in hotel bills compared to last year.

“We might have had room in the shelter for people, but we spread them out into a hotel because we needed to keep them separate for 14 days until we brought them into the facility,” Butler said.