How local inmates are helping in fight against coronavirus

A crew of 20 state prisoners has tailored hundreds of plastic gowns each day over the past two weeks for Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s staff.



Hall County Correctional Institute Warden Walt Davis said the effort started May 14.

“It came up during the local coronavirus task force meeting that the hospital had this need. … One thing led to another, a couple of phone calls and then one of the representatives from the hospital came down and looked at our area,” Davis said.