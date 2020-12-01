Hall firefighters battling fire on Spring Road

Hall County firefighters are fighting a house fire in the 2000 block of Spring Road, after responding to the blaze just before 7 a.m., according to fire officials.
Hall County Fire Services responded to the residential fire this morning to find the 1,000-square-foot home just off Browns Bridge Road near Gainesville fully engulfed in flame, said Hall County Fire Services spokesman Zach Brackett.
No injuries have been reported, and the cause is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office, Brackett said.
