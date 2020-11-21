Hall County is the top collector for fifth time in a row for Give Burns the Boot

For the fifth year in a row, Hall County firefighters collected the most money from residents for the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation compared to the rest of the state’s fire departments.



The “Give Burns the Boot” drive, a three-day donation campaign, led to $96,000 for the burn foundation and set the Hall County Fire Services’ record for money collected in one year.

“This is truly a testament not only to the men and women of Hall County Fire Services, who routinely go above and beyond the call of duty in service to their community, or in this case, to their fellow first responders,” Fire Chief Chris Armstrong said in a statement. “We would like to offer our sincere thanks to the citizens of Hall County for their continued generosity and support. We know this year has been tough on all of us, and we are incredibly humbled by your willingness to donate to such a worthy cause during these difficult times.”

According to its website, the burn foundation’s mission is to “provide fire safety and prevention education, support medical facilities and assist burn survivors in their recovery.”

Division Chief Zach Brackett said the drive happened over three Fridays in October so all three shifts can participate.

“We really believe in the mission of the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, and we’re happy to support them,” he said.